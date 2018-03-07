Annual Convention Marks a Decade of Bird Watching

Three of Oklahoma’s bird watching hotspots will be toured as part of the 10th Annual Red Slough Birding Convention, hosted by the Idabel Chamber of Commerce May 5-8, 2018.

“The chance to see 150 species of birds during the four-day convention has been drawing bird watchers to southeastern Oklahoma for the past decade,” said Robert Bastarache, U.S. Forest Service district biologist and event committee member. “It’s always fun to introduce someone to a new bird and to showcase the management efforts on the three conservation areas.”

Experienced guides will lead convention participants on morning tours of the Red Slough Wildlife Management Area, Little River National Wildlife Refuge and McCurtain County Wilderness Area.

“Wetland birds and warblers are staples of the Red Slough and Little River tours, while scarlet tanagers and the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker are highlights of the McCurtain County Wilderness Area field trip,” Bastarache said.

In addition to the morning bird-themed tours, participants of the Red Slough Birding Convention can also take guided afternoon tours of the region’s diverse dragonflies, prairie wildflowers and champion trees.

The $125 registration fee covers the six tour options (including transportation to the conservation areas), three evening presentations, a banquet and the 2018 birding convention T-shirt.

More information about the event, including the registration form and past bird lists can be found at redsloughconvention.com.