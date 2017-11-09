Antlers grad honored as 2017 OSU Distinguished Alumni

Alisa Ben, 1996 Antlers graduate, was recently recognized as an OSU 2017 Distinguished Alumni.

The College of Art & Sciences recognizes alumni who bring distinction to OSU through extraordinary achievements in their fields of discipline and have demonstrated records of distinguished service. Twenty-one individuals have been chosen to receive this award, representing each department of the College of Art & Sciences.

Alisa received her Bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism at Oklahoma State University in 2001. She got her start selling records and working as a D.J. for an alternative rock station. She discovered, developed and managed the All-American Rejects, securing her first record deal that catapulted them into global superstars. She continued her work at MTV and Warner Music Group while working towards her MBA at New York University.

Alisa then went on to work for Universal Music Group, pioneering integrated consumer and data-driven strategies for product, brand and artist development. She built the insights division at UMG and was involved in the successful release, marketing and branding strategies for numerous labels and global artists, including: Nick Jonas, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Capitol Christian Music Group.

Alisa is currently the head of strategy and revenue at Rostrum Records, a company considered on of the most successful and innovative hip-hop labels in the music industry. She also sits on the board of several tech start-ups as an entrepreneur.