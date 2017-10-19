Antlers Hammers Holdenville

The Antlers Bearcats traveled to Holdenville to face the Wolverines on October 13 in their last non-conference game of the 2017 season. After suffering defeat from their last two opponents, the Bearcats were needing a win, but it was the Wolverine homecoming and they would not be an easy pushover.

Antlers won the toss and elected to receive. They made their way to Holdenville territory. Kaden Speer (#2) sent the ball to Cason Gee (#10) who blasted his way 43 yards to the end zone and, with 9:15 left in the first, the Bearcats had drawn first blood. Kyler Gee (#5) kicked the extra point and Antlers led 7-0.

In the next series, the Bearcat defenders forced the Wolverines to turnover the ball on the Antlers 46. Zion Wood (#3) took the ball home with an amazing 54-yard run. The extra point was no good and the Bearcats led 13-0 with 7:03 left in the first.

The defenders on both sides stepped up and forced each other to punt several times, until a 54-yard punt from Kyler Gee landed on the Wolverine 5-yard line. The Antlers D-Line held strong and Holdenville was forced to turn over on their own 25-yard line. With 8:04 left in the second, Kaden Speer pitched to Kyler Gee who dashed over the goal. Speer then took the ball himself across and the Bearcats led 21-0.

With four minutes left in the third quarter, the Wolverines were able to score and get a conversion, leaving the score 21-8, Bearcats. In the first play of the fourth, a bad snap gave Holdenville possession on Antlers 33 yard line. Bearcat fans were grim, remembering the 23-point come-from-behind fourth quarter victory by Panama last week. But D-Line was having none of that and made the Wolverines give back the ball.

Still, Holdenville hung tough, forcing a Bearcat punt. But then, they fumbled the catch and Hunter Simpson (#21) captured the ball on the Wolverine 30. Four plays later, Zion Wood strolled into the endzone from the five and Kaden Speer added two. Antlers now led 29-8. Holdenville tried to make headway with only five minutes left in the game, but a third-down sack on their own 42 by Chris Burnett (#78) and Cason Gee pretty much ended their chances for more points. Final tally, 29-8, Bearcats.

Coach Kenny Speer was delighted with his team. “They showed up, played well and played hard. They never quit and that's how you get the W.”

Leading offense: Passing: Kaden Speer completed 8 out of 14 for 81 yards and 2 TD's. Rushing: Kyler Gee with 71 yards, Zion Wood with 70 and #33 Brody Wayman with 9. Receiving: Cason Gee 1 for 43, Kyler Gee 2 for 23 and Hunter Simpson 2 for 9. Touchdowns: Zion Wood for 12, Cason Gee for 6, Kyler Gee for 6. Kaden Speer had 2 two-point conversions. Kyler Gee kicked 1 extra point.

Leading defense: Matthew Bloodworth (#64) with 18 tackles and 1 sack; Trent Young (#58) with 15 tackles; Hunter Simpson with 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 fumble recovery; Chris Burnett (#78) had 5 tackles, 1 sack and 1 TFL; Cason Akard had 9 tackles.

Next up: The Bearcats will take on the Spiro Bulldogs on Friday, October 20 at 7:00pm in Bearcat Stadium. This is a much needed district win for Antlers, so come out and cheer them to victory. Game highlights are on youtube – search for Bearcatbuzz. GO BEARCATS!