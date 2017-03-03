Antlers Power Lifters compete at Holdenville Meet

The Antlers Bearcats Power Lifting team traveled to Holdenville to compete in the 2017 Butch Rawls Invitational Power Lifting Meet. The 7th grade, 8th grade, 9th grade, and high school teams competed against clubs from across the state. The Bearcats brought home the 8th and 9th grade team championship trophy as well as many individual awards.

In the light weight lifters category, freshman Gage Scherer won Small School Outstanding Lifter Awards for squat, bench, dead lift, and total weight. 8th grader Dylan Vanderburg won an Outstanding Lifter Award for bench lift. Also bringing home 1st place medals for their weight category were: (7th grade) Garrett Bailey; (8th grade) Dylan Vanderburg, Avery Austin, and Austin Wolfe; (9th grade) Clancy Shoemake, Skylar Bragg, and Gage Scherer. Several other squad members brought home medals by placing in their respective weight classes.