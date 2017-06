Pushmataha Conservation District

Cost Share Program

Application period JUNE 26— JULY 7 2017

Apply at the Pushmataha Conservation District

510 HWY 271 N

ANTLERS, OK 74523

CONSERVATION PRACTICES AVAILABLE FOR COST-SHARE ASSISTANCE INCLUDE:

CROSS FENCING PIPELINES

WELLS BRUSH MANAGEMENT

NEW POND CONSTRUCTION

ASK ABOUT OUR EQUIPMENT RENTALS AND CUSTOM JOBS OFFERED.