Are You Ready For Some Football????

Bearcats Start This Week!

The Antlers Bearcats will kick off their 2016 season by hosting Coalgate in a scrimmage this Friday night, August 19. JV will start the play at 6:00pm followed by the varsity. Admission is a donation of laundry soap and/or towels. Head football coach Kenny Speer asks that if your donation is hand towels to please only bring white as per OSSAA regulations.

As for this football season, Speer says that we can expect to see a lot of enthusiasm from student athletes that will play hard and expect to win. Bearcat returning starters include seniors Raven Bowden, the leading receiver, along with Tucker Parrington and Eric Ricker who lead 2nd and 4th, respectively, in tackles last season. Working hard on offensive and defensive line will be Ryan Phillips and the QB menace Wyatt Clark who lead in sacks. Kyler Gee, our 1000 yard rusher, will be back along with wide receiver Kyle Schier who had six game starts. Nate Smith, who also had six game starts, will be working with the quick Hunter Simpson as defensive backs. In as quarterback will be sophomore, Kaden Speer, who started in three games last year. Finally, after being out last season due to injuries, Indiana McNutt will return starting as center.

One concern that coaches have is with the school switching to a four-day week, there won’t be the ‘game day hype” which always helps to get the players fired up. Nonetheless, Speer says he is looking forward to a great season and invites everyone to come watch a really great bunch of athletes as they show their stuff!

Go BEARCATS!!!