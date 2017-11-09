Bearcats Bury Diggers

Friday, November 11 was senior night when the Antlers Bearcats hosted the Wilburton Diggers in the last game of the regular season. Pregame ceremonies honored the 29 senior athletes and band members by presenting flowers and reading their accomplishments along with well-wishes from their family.

The Bearcats showed their spirit in their first possession with a good run by #3 Zion Wood. A couple of passes tallying 50 yards from #2 Kaden Speer to #5 Kyler Gee put the Bearcats on the Digger 2 yard line. Speer dashed across for six and then again for two. Antlers led 8-0 with 9:22 left in the first.

Bearcat defenders contained the Diggers in their next two possessions and, at the end of the first, Antlers was on the Wilburton 19. Kyler Gee ran home on the first play of the second, followed by Speer with two points. The score was now 16-0, Bearcats, with 11:50 left in the second.

The Antlers defense showed their prowess in Wilburton's next possession. The Diggers made it to the four yard line with a first and goal to go. They were stopped at the one by Andrew Hopson (#72). Next try was stopped by Trent Young (#58) and the next by Cason Gee (#10). Their final effort ended with a sack by Cason Gee and Cason Akard (#52) and the ball turned over on downs.

Speer took his team down to the ten where Zion Wood (#3) dashed across the goal line. A pass from Speer to #8 Kaleb Sheaffer added two and the Bearcats led with 4:50 left in the second. Once again, the Bearcat defense forced a turnover on downs, this time at the Digger 43. Sheaffer caught a 17-yard pass from Speer, and Cason Gee ran the final 26 yards home. The conversion attempt failed and Antlers led 30-0 with 2:23 left in the first.

Wilburton was making a good effort to get downhill when Hunter Simpson intercepted a pass on the Bearcat 44 and then ran 56 yards for the score. Again, the conversion failed but the Bearcats were now leading 36-0 with seconds left in the half.

The Bearcats kicked off to the Diggers the second half, but #55 Austin Wolfe caused a fumble on their first play and #64 Matthew Bloodworth recovered the ball for Antlers. Antlers was in a 4th and seven situation when a Speer pass to #21 Hunter Simpson landed the ball on the 18. Speer connected with Kyler Gee to make the TD and the score was now 42-0, Antlers with 8:42 left in the third.

A couple of sacks by Sheaffer and Bloodworth gave the ball back to the Bearcats. This time, Speer passed the ball to #4 Reico Colbert gaining 47 yards. Antlers moved to the 4 yard line and Kyler Gee made the final score of the night with 36 seconds left in the third. The fourth quarter was scoreless, but the younger players got in some field time, making it down to the Digger 4 when the clock expired. Final score, 48-0, Bearcats.

“I am so happy with how far these kids have come this season,” said Coach Kenny Speer. “Their hard work has paid off and now we go to playoffs for the fourth year in a row!”

Leading offense: Passing – Kaden Speer 15 of 18 for 220 yards and 1 TD, Isaac Sorrells (#15) 2 of 2 for 3 yards. Receiving – Kyler Gee 7 for 85, Reico Colbert 2 for 64 and Zion Wood 4 for 43. Rushing – Zion Wood 46 yards, Kyler Gee 42 yards, Brody Wayman (#33) 41 yards and Cason Gee 36 yards.

Leading defense: Matthew Bloodworth 15 tackles, 1 sack and 1 TFL. Cason Akard 8 tackles, 1 sack and 3 TFLs. Austin Wolfe 8 tackles. Cason Gee 8 tackles, 1 sack, and 2 TFLs. Kaleb Sheaffer, 7 tackles, 1 sack and 3 TFLs.

Next up, the Bearcats will host the Holdenville Wolverines for the first round of playoffs on Friday, November 10. The game starts at 7:30pm and admission is $7 for everyone. Come out and support your team! Go Bearcats!!! Game highlights are on youtube.