Bearcats named District Champs!

It's been a very exciting two weeks for the Antlers football program and if you haven't been to a game, you have really missed out. On Friday, October 28, the Bearcats hosted the Hugo Buffaloes for the annual Black and Blue Bowl. It was Halloween weekend and Antlers was in no mood to give out any treats to the visiting team. The Buffalo quarterback suffered 5 sacks and the Bearcat defenders handed out 9 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. It was the first game this season that the opposition suffered negative yardage in rushing.

Then, on to the next week, November 4, when it was imperative to win at Wilburton with the 2-A District 6 championship on the line. In the first quarter, both defenses held the line exchanging possession and making little headway.

Two minutes into the second, the Bearcats drew first blood when Zion Wood dashed across the line and Pense added one. Then, with seconds remaining the in the half, Pense kicked a 27-yard field goal, and Antlers led 10-0.

The third quarter was another defender game with both teams holding back forward motion, but early in the fourth, Kyler Gee ran 14 yards for the TD. With Pense's kick, the Bearcats had the lead 17-0. The Antlers defense continued to hold strong and an interception by Zion Wood in the last few minutes, confirmed the win. With Hartshorne winning over Spiro, the Antlers Bearcats 17 point shutout of the Wilburton Diggers made them District Champions for the first time in 34 years!

Leading offense against Wilburton: Kaden Speer completed 10 out of 17 for 59 yards, and Kyler Gee made 1 out of 1 for 38 yards in passing. Kyler Gee rushed for 135 yards, Zion Wood for 26. In receptions, Kyle Schier (#11) received 2 for 43 yards, Zion Wood 4 for 32 yards and Kyler Gee 3 for 20. Austin Pense made 1 out of 2 field goal attempts.

Leading defense against Wilburton: Matthew Bloodworth had 17 tackles, including 1 TFL. Raven Bowden had 8 tackles and recovered a fumble. Kyler Gee, Tucker Parrington and Hunter Simpson each had 5 tackles. Cason Gee (#10) had 1.5 sacks. Kyler Gee recovered a fumble and Zion Wood had an interception.

Coach Kenny Speer was elated with his team's performance. “I cannot be more proud of these guys. They showed up, did the work and made the win. They are District Champs in title and on the field. Now, on to the playoffs!”

Next up, for the first time in a long long time, Antlers will host their first playoff game on Friday, November 11 at 7:30 and will play against Henryetta. The admission will be $7.00 for adults and students per OSSAA rules and no season passes will be accepted. This is YOUR opportunity to experience a playoff game at home, so load up the family and come support your team. GO BEARCATS!