Bearcats take 2nd at tournament

The Antlers Bearcats entered the Smithville High School baseball tournament last week in the midst of a four game winning streak. After heavy rain on Thursday delayed the start of the tournament, the team finally stepped on the field on Friday against the host team, the Smithville Braves. Smithville defeated Panola, 10-0, in their first round game setting up the semifinal contest against the Bearcats. Antlers received a bye in the first round after Clayton dropped out of the tournament.

Smithville scored first in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, they brought another run across the plate to hold a 2-0 lead going into the fourth inning. Antlers finally got a rally going in the fourth. Trent Young doubled to get the rally started. Young was followed by the next seven Bearcat hitters who reached base successfully while six runs crossed the plate. A 6-2 lead gave Antlers a little breathing room going into the sixth. But in the sixth inning, someone opened the gate for the Bearcats offense. When the inning finally ended, fourteen of the eighteen hitters that stepped to the plate in the stanza scored as Antlers jumped all over the Braves and advanced into the finals with a 20-2 beat down of the Braves.

Dakota Fromme collected the win on the mound for Antlers ending with 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 4 K, and 4 BB. Kyle Schier ended the game in relief going 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, and 2 BB. Trent Young led the Bearcats on offense going 3-5 at the plate with 1 RBI and 1 2B. Also collecting hits in the game were Kaden Speer, Talce Rosenthal, Kaleb Sheaffer, Chandler Beck, and Trevor Thornhill. Picking up RBI's were Speer (3), Schier (3), Rosenthal (2), Reico Colbert (2), Beck (1), Fromme (1), and Thornhill (1). Scoring runs in the blowout win were Brody Wayman (3), Rosenthal (3), Sheaffer (3) , Thornhill (3), Colbert (2), Schier (2), and one each for Speer, Beck, Fromme, and Clancy Shoemake.

After collecting their fifth win in a row, Antlers advanced on to the finals to face Wister. Wister entered the game with a 10-4 record and a #6 state ranking. The finals game was scoreless through two full innings of play as both teams' pitchers took control early. But in the third, a 2-run homerun for Wister got a rally going and before Antlers could stop the bleeding, they trailed 8-0 as they had trouble finding the strike zone despite multiple pitching changes in the inning.

Antlers mounted their own rally in the fifth scoring two runs in the inning but the scoring opportunity was cut short when the Cats left the bases loaded to end the inning. Wister was able to add five more to their run total and pick up the win over the Bearcats, 13-2.

Colbert, Young, Fromme , and Thornhill each picked up a hit in the game with Fromme and Thornhill getting an RBI apiece. Scoring runs were Sheaffer and Beck.