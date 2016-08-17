Choctaw Electric prepares for election

The Choctaw Electric Cooperative is getting ready for their annual meeting and elections, which will be held September 24,2016 at the Lige Hammock Arena in Hugo, Ok. Voting begins at 8:00 AM and ends at 10:00 AM.

Members will vote on trustees and bylaw changes. Members who choose to vote at the CEC Annual Meeting will receive a paper ballot when they register at the meeting. The ballot must include your CEC account number and signature to be valid.

One of the changes this year is the ability for members to use mail in ballots. The Co-op will mail voting packets out on August 25. The packets will contain a summary of proposed bylaw changes, mail in ballots, instructions for submitting ballots by mail, and return envelopes.

Members who choose to use the mail in option need to be made aware of the fact, their attendance is still needed at the meeting to establish a quorum. Mail in ballots must be mailed using the return envelope provided. They must be received on or by September 23. The ballots must be mailed to be valid. DO NOT BRING THE BALLOTS TO THE CEC OFFICE. Each ballot will contain a unique PIN and a member signature is required.

If you don’t know which district you live in, please refer to your monthly electric bill. Your district is identified in the upper right hand corner of your bill. If you have questions about upcoming CEC elections, please call CEC member services at 1-800-780-6486, ext 241.