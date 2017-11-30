Christmas in the Park returns

Christmas is only a few weeks away and our community is feeling the spirit of the season.

FirstBank Park has been transformed into a winter wonderland with lights dripping off the trees, a white stage awaiting the performers that will fill the park with music, and most importantly, an area for Santa! Once again we anticipate seeing loads of smiling faces, snuggled up in warm clothes, eating cookies and drinking cocoa.

FirstBank is hosting their Second Annual Christmas in the Park this Friday, December 1, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This year there will be a Special Christmas Concert by Susie McEntire, as well as a very exciting visit from Santa.

Many residents have been watching the progress being made in the park as FirstBank’s Worker Elves have been hanging the lights, building the stage and decorating the park. Now the day has finally arrived. We hope to see all of you out to enjoy this cheerful occasion!