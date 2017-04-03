The CIRCUS is HERE!!!!

The family of the Carson & Barnes Circus is proud to present the World Debut of CircusSaurus! We invite you to be our guest as we transform the circus Big Top into a time machine and embark on an adventure of a lifetime. Not only will you be amazed by daredevils on the Wheel of Destiny, you will laugh at our merry maker of mirth and sit in awe as the Coronel sisters maneuver their Rolling Globes up a 45° incline. Aerial Artists will soar to new heights at the apex of the Big Top!

With the dawn of a new day comes a new era under the Big Top and those that were once extinct will re-emerge once again right before your eyes. Experience first hand the giants of today’s world and the enormous creatures from the past. As we take you back millions of years, the Big Top will come alive with powerful Dinosaurs and the legendary Wooly Mammoth. For the first time anywhere Tyrannosauruses, Deinoychus, Wooly Mammoth and Asian Elephants will come together to enchant and captivate hearts of all ages.

Dinosaurs will come alive right before your eyes and will once again shake the ground we walk on. Our trio of Deinoychus: Rumble, Rascal and Rebel will transport you back in time and show you just why dinosaurs ruled the land. Witness the miraculous dawn of a baby Tyrannosaurus as it emerges from its gigantic egg. Mother Marley, with her maternal instinct will prove that no one messes with the powerful Baby T-Rex – Speckles. Dinosaurs are not the only extinct creatures you will see, but our journey will also allow you to meet Miller the Wooly Mammoth. This historic legend will captivate you and leave you in awe.

The extinct giants of the past and the endangered Asian elephants of today clash under the Big Top in this high thrilling adventure. Do not miss this opportunity! All of these enormous creatures in one location… and once it is gone it too will be extinct…There is nothing more rewarding than watching the glow in the eyes of children who are witnessing circus magic for the first time. Don’t miss the premiere production of CircusSaurus!

Sponsored by: Antlers Business Association

Showtime: 4:30 & 7:30pm

Date: Monday, April 3rd, 2017 in Antlers, OK

Location: Pushmataha County Fairgrounds Hwy 271 South