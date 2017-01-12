Cochran found guilty

District Attorney Mark Matloff has announced that a jury has found BRIAN WADE COCHRAN, age 35, guilty of the crime of “lewd acts with child under 16 years of age” and assessed a sentence of “life” in prison.

A nine year old boy testified that he and his two brothers were spending the night at a friend’s house and that COCHRAN also spent the night. In fact, COCHRAN slept in the same bed with the four boys. During the night, COCHRAN touched and felt the body and private parts of the boy.

COCHRAN was previously convicted of the crime of “lewd molestation” in a Choctaw County Case, and of the crime of felony theft in a Texas case. In addition, COCHRAN was convicted of “failure to register as a sex offender” in the United States District Court for Eastern Oklahoma.

The nine-year old boy disclosed the molestation to a relative. The relative reported the matter to the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office. At about the same time, COCHRAN’s federal probation officer asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to investigate allegations that COCHRAN was having contact with children and committing other parole violations. The investigation resulted in charge of “lewd molestation” against COCHRAN.

A jury of 10 men and 2 women heard testimony over two days and deliberated for about three hours before returning a guilty verdict.

Formal sentencing is scheduled for March 9, 2017, before Judge Jana Wallace.