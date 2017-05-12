Deputy fired after lying about shooting

Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock terminated the employment of one of his deputies after OSBI discovered he fabricated a report of a shooting that happened in April.

On April 26, the deputy reported that shots had been fired at his unit while be was investigating a suspicious looking vehicle. According to the deputy, the men in the vehicle open fire, he returned fire and they got in a chase. This led to a pursuit that involved McCurtain County law enforcement officers.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation looked into the incident and discovered the shooting couldn't have happened as described.

After being questioned, the deputy admitted to lying and was terminated immediately.