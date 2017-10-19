Fly-fishing Classes Filling Up Now

Learning different fishing techniques can offer more than just a new experience but add a challenge to the sport. While fly fishing is probably one of the most artistic forms of fishing, the photos of fly fisherman wading through a stream in a setting that seems to be out of a movie continues to garner attention. While the stereotype of fly fishing a stream in the mountains may never go away, it can't be overlooked that many anglers enjoy fly fishing in all kinds of bodies of water across the state. The sport provides a challenge for anglers of all skill levels.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation through the Aquatic Resources Education Program will be hosting free fly fishing classes this fall and into early 2018. These classes offer a brief education session that covers the basics of fly fishing and the gear someone might need. Following the educational portion of the class, participants will have a hands-on opportunity to learn the art of casting a fly and an opportunity to test these skills on the water.

"This class is a great opportunity for anyone that has been interested in getting into the sport of fly fishing," said Daniel Griffith, Aquatic Resources Education Program coordinator for the Wildlife Department. "All equipment and gear will be provided during the class so participants don't need to worry about purchasing any equipment to attend." Participants will also be exempt from purchasing a fishing license during the class.

Classes will be held at the Department's Arcadia Conservation Education Area on the south end of Lake Arcadia in Edmond. The class schedule is:

• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.

• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Mar. 17, 2018.

• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Online registration is required for the free classes, and class sizes will be limited. Those who register will receive a confirmation with details on the location of the class. To register, go to bit.ly/FishingClinic. For more information, e-mail Griffith at daniel.griffith@odwc.ok.gov.