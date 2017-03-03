Hospital Spotlight - Nursing

This is the first in a series of articles highlighting the various departments within your local hospital, Pushmataha Hospital.

As we move through our reorganization, all departments and services are available to the citizens of Pushmataha County, providing quality care from our family to yours. Of course, Nick Rowland, CEO and the rest of the staff open our doors to others who are visiting our area and need our services.

Our first department we would like to introduce you to is our fantastic nursing staff. All of our nurses are fully licensed, and routinely complete certification classes to keep their skills up to date. Many of our nurses rotate between working in the Emergency Room and out on the floor working with our inpatients (admitted patients) and our swing bed patients (convalescing, longer term patients). By moving our nurses around the hospital, it allows them to keep their skills on the cutting edge of any emergency that may come into the hospital at any point.

For our patients it means that not only are our nurses friendly and competent, they are highly trained and responsive as well. Jauquetta Trotter, RN is the Director of Nursing (DON) who leads this skilled team of approximately 30 professionals of RNs (Registered Nurse), LPNs (Licensed Practical Nurse) and CNAs (Certified Nursing Assistant). Know that when you come to Pushmataha Hospital, you will be getting “big city” care in a local and friendly setting. We are fortunate to have this talented group of health care professionals serving our community and surrounding are