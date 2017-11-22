Naval Academy student encouraging enrollment

Jake Pardue, who calls Boswell home, is giving other students the chance to learn about the opportunity he has received as a U.S. Navel Academy student.

Pardue has been spending time during his holiday break encouraging area students to look at the Naval Academy as an option for college.

" Only 8% of applicants get accepted," state Pardue. "I was never really interested in joining the military until later in my high school career, but now I can't imagine being anywhere else.

On average, more than 15,000 students begin the application process, with approximately 4,000 of those receiving a nomination. About 1,400 of the most qualified students will receive appointments, with 1,200 candidates swearing in on Induction Day. All Midshipmen receive a full four-year scholarship with paid room and board, medical and dental care, and a monthly salary of $1,017.00. In return, they agree to serve at least five years on active duty after graduation as an officer in the Navy or Marine Corps.

Pardue explained that every student that attends the academy for our years would graduate with a bachelor's degree. Each student is then required to give five years of regular service, but many options are available to students.

After leaving the Navy, many students ,ay pursue a future in engineering, among other fields. The academy is one of the top engineering schools in the country and the education is comparable to that of any Ivy League University, according to Pardue.

"Everyone holds themselves to a higher standard, it is great," he said. "IT is a big honor and very humbling to attend the academy."

The bond formed between Pardue and his classmates, otherwise known as Midshipmen, is also extremely strong.

Pardue graduated from Durant High School and said making the adjustments to the academy is "a whole new world".

The Naval Academy is one of the premier schools for science and math in the U.S. Beyond giving students a chance to serve their country, they are building a career and future.

More information about the U.S. Naval Academy and admissions or the application process is available at www.usna.edu/admissions. Pamphlets and brochures can also be picked up at The Antlers American.