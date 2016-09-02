New Choctaw Royalty Reigns at Labor Day Festival

Tribal leadership crowned three new princesses Thursday, Sept. 1, to open the 2016 Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival. On stage at the Choctaw Nation Princess Pageant are, from left, Chief Gary Batton, Junior Miss Savannah Herndon from District 8, Miss Choctaw Nation Karen Ann Crosby from District 7, Little Miss Isabella Muncy from District 6, and Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. The festival continues with events through Monday at Tvshka Homma.

Photo by Deidre K. Elrod/Choctaw Nation