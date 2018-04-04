Rattan speech students head to state

Kayci Kopp, with her qualifying Standard Oratory became the first student in the history of Rattan High School to be tapped for the state OSSAA speech championship during the awards ceremony at the recent regional speech tournament. However, Keaton Birchfield and Easton Birchfield won the “Crown Jewel” of speech tournaments when they became the first regional champions for Rattan in a speech event with their Humorous Duet at the Southeast Regional Speech and Debate tournament held March 16 and 17 at Seminole State College in Seminole. Birchfield and Birchfield earned straight “1’s” in the regional finals. Saul Padilla and Jacob Hobbs and Nathan Carlile and Andrew Hobbs round out the state qualifiers from Rattan who will compete with qualifying students from the other three regions in Class 3A competitive speech at the state speech and debate tournament to be held at the University of Oklahoma April 5-7, 2018. Padilla, Hobbs, Hobbs, and Carlile also qualified in Humorous Duet acting.

Also breaking to finals in Original Oratory but just missing qualification was Logan Dunlap. Additionally, Nathan Carlile was a finalist in Oral Interpretation of Poetry. Other speech team members qualifying for the regional meet were Desarae’ Jordan in Dramatic Duet, Dramatic Interp, and Poetry, Kaleigh Kopp in Humorous Duet acting, and in Dramatic Duet acting, Faith Doshier in Standard Oratory, Humorous Interp, and Humorous Duet Acting and Kristen Sorrells in Dramatic Duet, Original Oratory, and Poetry. Keaton Birchfiled performed also in Humorous Interp, and in Monologue; Easton Birchfield performed in Dramatic Interp and Dramatic Duet; Andrew Hobbs in Domestic Extemporaneous Speaking, Jacob Hobbs in Humorous Interp and Dramatic Duet. Saul Padilla also performed in Dramatic Duet. Logan Dunlap was a regional qualifier in Domestic Extemporaneous speaking as was Nathan Carlile. Dunlap also performed in Humorous Duet. Kayci Kopp, in addition to her winning Standard Oratory also performed in Oral Interpretation of Prose and in Humorous Duet acting. Gradie Lucas performed Humorous Interp, Prose, and Standard Oratory.

The regional tournament marked the culmination of 5 tournaments each for the students as they travelled across southeastern Oklahoma from November to February in order to qualify for the right to compete to advance to state. During the year, the students won two sweepstakes trophies and barely missed a third by one point coming in runner up at one of the tournaments. The speech contests are one of many non-athletic events sanctioned by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association. Stephen Smallwood is the speech coach at Rattan.