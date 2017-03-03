Retired Educators to host Master Gardener

The Pushmataha County Retired Educators will host Master Gardener David Wall of Mt. Pleasant, TX at their monthly meeting next Tuesday, March 7th beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Pushmataha County Hospital community room. The presentation by Mr. Wall is service of the retired educators and the public is cordially invited.

Mr. Wall’s presentation will cover basic gardening skills and practices and he will be open to questions from the audience. With local gardens being prepared for planting, Mr. Wall is sure to have some sage advice.

David Wall came to local prominence in Titus County Texas when he came up with an idea for a large garden to feed the needy. After a somewhat shaky start, the garden soon settled in the Titus County jail impound lot, supported by the County Commissioners and the Titus County Sheriff’s Department, with vegetables being provided to the local food bank.

The garden size grew slowly but steady from a hundred vegetable plants to over a 1,000 plant garden. Budget constraints haunted the garden but finally, acquisition by an educational entity in the area allowed the garden to reach its apex and move into a model garden status featuring multiple varieties of tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, okra, and gourds. Drip irrigation with black plastic mulch provided water conservation, and weed control, however, Mr. Wall now uses a lawn mower as “weed control” in some of his model gardens.

The retired educators, named as Oklahoma’s top retired educator group, work to provide educational opportunities for the area. David Wall, Master Gardner, will provide information that will be beneficial to all who attends. Local gardening enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. You do not have to be an educator to attend the meetings held the first Tuesday of each month.