Run-off Election - August 23

On Tuesday, August 23, 2016, residents of Pushmataha County are once again asked to head to the polls to help decided the Democratic Candidate for Sheriff of Pushmataha County in a run-off election between B.J. Hedgecock and John Lance.

In the primary election these candidates faced off against a third opponent, incumbent Terry Duncan, but residents showed they wanted a change in command and Duncan was eliminated from the running. Now we are down to two for the democratic position. Whoever wins the runoff will move on to the general election in November and face off against the Republican candidate, James Marzak, and the Independent candidate, Jim Scott.

We sat down with both candidates to see where they stood on some important issues, why they felt they were the best individual for the job and just to get to know them. To read the interviews pick up this week's edition of The Antlers American.