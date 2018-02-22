Special Olympics team receives first place

The Rattan Special Olympics team traveled to Durant, Oklahoma, on February 14th for the annual music and art show. The students received four first place ribbons and three second place ribbons in the art contest. Those attending were left to right: Cason Wilcher, Garrett Hurlburt, Joseph Roberts, Hylo Pitt, James Sharp, Zachary Chambers, and Winston Davis. Teachers were Taryn Miller, Jessica Carter and Bobby Burgess.