US Marshals capture Robert A West

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park announced this morning that Robert Allen West has been arrested in Oklahoma City. He is the suspect in the assault case on the Boswell three year old earlier this month.

Deputies responded to a 911 call from a concerned citizen after the person saw bruises on the child. Medical professionals determined that the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma. Anastasia Michelle Price was charged with Accessory to a felony and Failure to report Child Abuse, but Robert West had already fled.

Deputy Orozco and Sheriff Park are getting ready to head to Oklahoma City to Bring Robert West back to Choctaw county where he will face felony Child Abuse Charges.