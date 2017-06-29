2017 Clayton Homecoming Events

Many years ago some people from the Clayton Community came up with an idea. This idea became a reality with a lot of hard work, a lot of footwork, invested time, and love from the people that started The Clayton Homecoming. For the last 40 plus years we have had a lot of good people on the Homecoming committee that keep Clayton Homecoming shining at its best and have been so very successful.

This year the 2017 Clayton Homecoming theme will be “Bringing Families and Friends Together”. Homecoming will begin Thursday, June 29th with Bingo. The Bingo will be held at the Clayton School Cafeteria at 6:30 pm, with the proceeds to benefit the Cartwright Memorial Library. The Bingo always has great prizes and will have concessions available.

On Friday June 30th, there will be a Quilt Show and a Quilt Block Contest at the Cartwright Memorial Library. It will be from 11:00 till 2:00 pm. Anyone can show their quilts by bringing them to the Cartwright Memorial Library by June 29th. We are also having a quilt block contest that you can call 918-569-4513 or 918-721-9058 for more information. When you come in to look at the quilts, you can pick your favorite from each category—Machine Quilted and Hand Quilted Quilts. The three with the most votes from each category will be awarded a ribbon. Also you can come in and pick your favorite quilt block. Winners will be announced in the Clayton Today Newspaper the following week.

The evening of Friday, June 30th we invite you to bring your lawn chairs to the Clayton Rodeo Concession Area our free Watermelon feast and Ice Cream Contest along with entertainment. WE NEED ICE CREAM ENTRIES!! All ice cream entries need to be at the Concession Stand by 5:30 pm. We will start the evening off with a group of singers, “Choctaw and Friends”. They will sing Choctaw Gospel for about 30 minutes. Then the band “Little Big Iron” will play some good bluegrass/country music till 8:30. The Watermelon feast will begin at 6:00 pm and after the ice cream judging, you will be invited to sample the ice cream. Around dusk, we will have our 1st Annual “Lacy Van Horn Memorial Fireworks”. Lacy Van Horn started the first fireworks with the Clayton Homecoming many years ago which lasted until we lost Lacy. We have many sponsors for the fireworks—Hilliary Communications/Oklahoma Western Telephone Co., Pauline Van Horn, Trudie Kirkes, Mike & Becky VanHorn, Chester & Stella Dennis, Shamrock Bank, Clayton Pharmacy, Gary & Angie Batton, C & J Auctions, Clayton Lions Club, Clayton Insurance Agency, B & B Construction, K Foods, Dale Cocker/Dale’s Propane, and some anonymous donations. We appreciate all the donations. Thank you.

On Saturday, July 1st, we will begin with a breakfast at the Clayton School Cafeteria, 7 am till 10 am. The proceeds will benefit the Clayton Lions Club but is sponsored by the Clayton Homecoming. During the breakfast you can come in and register so we can determine the oldest man, oldest woman, and who traveled the furthest to attend the Clayton Homecoming. After breakfast get ready for the crowning of the Clayton Homecoming Queen and Princess. We have six girls working hard to sell the most tickets to gain the honor of Queen or Princess. The crowning will be at 10:30 am. After the crowning we will draw for the winners of the cash and a few extra prizes from the Queen/Princess’s tickets sales, honor the oldest man and woman attending, and who came the furthest. Also the Homecoming Quilt made from last year’s quilt blocks will be given away.

If you would like to be in the Clayton Homecoming Parade, you will need to be at the Rodeo Arena ground by 10:30am to sign in and line up. At 11:00 am the Clayton Homecoming Parade will begin. At 12 – 2pm, the First Baptist Church will provide a Hot Dog Lunch with drinks. At 1 pm, games for the kids will begin. We will have a turtle race which we ask the kids to bring but don’t paint or glue on them. We will provide numbers for the little racers. We will also have an egg toss, egg race, and money in the sand piles for different age groups.

On the evening of July 1st, in front of Hillary Communications/Oklahoma Western Telephone Co., will be a Hamburger and Hot Dogs Feast with all the trimmings at 6:00 pm. The proceeds will benefit the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by the Clayton Homecoming. There will be two inflatables for the kids to enjoy, an obstacle course inflatable and a bouncy house.

Then from 7:30 to 11:30 pm, our Clayton Homecoming Street Dance will start with “Whiskey River Road” band entertaining us. We hope you will bring your lawn chairs and come out to enjoy our 2017 Clayton Homecoming festivities. Come to share old memories and make new memories. God Bless.