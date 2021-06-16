2021 Pushmataha County Homecoming Schedule

Friday, June 18th

• 6:30 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the First United Methodist Church Men’s Group at the United Methodist Church in Antlers - Cost $5.00.

• 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: Antlers Public Library will be displaying books for sale in the Library Community Room. Fill a bag for only $10.00!

• 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Customer Appreciation Day at AmeriState Bank. There will be hot dogs, chips, drinks, and drawings. Anyone has the chance to win the following prizes: Grill, Ice Chest, Camping Chairs, Guided Stripper Fishing Trip, Cash and Gift Cards.

• 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Antlers Alumni Gathering - High School Cafeteria

• 8:00 p.m.: Finley Rodeo - General admission is $8 for 13 and up, $6 for children 12 and under. Events include Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Junior Barrels, Mini Bulls, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping & Tie Down Roping.

• 8:00 p.m.: The Leroy Young Band, featuring Leroy Young, James Gardner, Randell Alford and Tim Rees, will be preforming at Spannman’s BBQ in Antlers.

Saturday, June 19th

• ALL DAY: Vendors will be set up at FirstBank Park

• 7:30 a.m.: Annual Antlers Masonic Lodge Turtle Races - Antlers First Baptist Church parking lot - Register Early! 13 & Under, no river turtles.

• 8:00 a.m.: Homecoming Shopping Event at the Antlers Depot - Come shop with tons of great vendors -- including handmade furniture, Scentsy, jewelry, 31 Bags, The “Doozie Boozie”, and Level Up, handmade craft items, home decor, Jenna’s Food Concessions and much much more!

• 8:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.: Antlers Public Library will be displaying books for sale in the Library Community Room. Fill a bag for only $10.00!

• 8:30 a.m.: Homecoming Parade Float Line Up Begins

• 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Registration and Sign-in at the Antlers Depot,

along with prizes to be drawn for at 4:00 p.m.

• 9:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Wildlife Heritage Center Museum Open

• 10 a.m.: Homecoming Parade - Kicked off with a Gun Fight. Parade will start on High Street and go left at Main Street.

• Following Parade: Train Robbery at the Antlers Train Depot

• 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Dog Pageant at FirstBank Park

• 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: Art Show at the Chamber Office

•12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.: The Chamber will be selling hamburgers at FirstBank Park

•1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Cow Patty Bingo - Doozie & Kelley Mae Photography will be guest starring in Cow Patty Bingo at FirstBank Park

• 2:00 p.m.: Western Dress Contest at Sharpe’s Dept Store

• 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.: Country Gospel singing at FirstBank Park

• 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: Pop Gospel singing at FirstBank Park

• 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.: The Chamber will be selling BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chips, Beans, Cookies & Drink for $10 a plate at FirstBank Park.

• 8:00 p.m.: Beer Tent Opens on High Street (Rotary Tent) by Theater

• 8:00 p.m.: Finley Rodeo - General admission is $8 for 13 and up, $6 for children 12 and under. Events include Bull Riding, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Junior Barrels, Mini Bulls, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping & Tie Down Roping.

(Live Saturday: 88,000 Band)

• 8:00 p.m - Midnight: Street Dance Downtown (High Street & Main) Opening Band: Dakota Ragsdill & the B.A.C. Band. Featuring Chris Coleston (taking the stage at 9 p.m.)

Class Reunions

• AHS Classes of 1965 and 1966 will meet after the homecoming parade on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 302 Maple Leaf Drive, Antlers, for a cookout.

• AHS Class of 1971: 50 Year Class Reunion: The AHS Class of 1971. For information about the reunion, please contact Pam Kirk at 580-271-1000.

• AHS Classes of 1985 and 1986 will meet Friday, June 18th at 5:30, at the community room, behind the courthouse, for a cook out and to decorate our floats.

• AHS Class of 1981 & 1980: 40 Year Class Reunion - AHS Class of 1981 with the AHS Class of 1980. 2:00 p.m. Saturday June 19, 2021. Gather, 216 N. High, Antlers, OK. Also: Find our trailer in the Parade Lineup!

• AHS Class of 1970: Due to covid in 2020- the class of 1970 was unable to have a 50th class reunion so we are having it this year! 50 + 1 Party for Class of 1970 to be held at home of Steve & Roberta Burrage at 7 pm on June 19th. For more information, contact Diana Lawless Taylor at 903/746-5800.

• Antlers ALL Alumni Reunion: Friday, June 18th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Antlers High School Cafeteria. Join us for lemonade, cookies, reminiscing about old times and reconnecting with old friends. You probably wont be turned away if you aren't a product of Antlers High School :)

• RATTAN BEAN SUPPER: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. in the Cafeteria. Several classrooms have also been reserved for class reunions.