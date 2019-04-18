The Pushmataha County Fair Board is currently selling chances on 30 guns in hopes that the funds raised will allow them to air condition the fair building.

The 30 Guns - 30 Days Raffle - a unique event (with a limited number of tickets being sold - only 500) which individuals purchase a ticket for $100 for a change to win multiple guns! That's right. If your name gets drawn on day one, it goes back in the hopper and you have the chance to win multiple times. And on top of that... there is a BONUS GUN, donated by Hillary Communications.

Once the tickets are sold, the drawings begin. One name will be drawn each day. The day dictates the gun.

Some of the guns on the list to be raffled off are: Glock 19X, Henry G, Browning Buckmark 22HR, Henry Long Range Lever, Glock 2 40 Cal, Sig Saver 225 9MM, Colt 1911 45 #0, Taurus Judge 45/410 2 - 44/1039 Mag, Beretta 92FS 9MM, Glock 43 9 MM Conceal Carry, S&W 66 Combat Magnum .357, and so many more. Not to mention the BONUS GUN.

If you would like to purchase a ticket, or multiple tickets, contact a member of the Pushmataha County Fair Board.