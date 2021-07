AMBER ALERT CANCELED

THE CHILD HAS BEEN LOCATED - CANCEL AMBER ALERT!!!!

-----

AGENCY'S NAME: OKLAHOMA STATE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

VICTIM'S NAME: BROOKLYN ANGEL LOUDERMILK

RACE : W SEX: F AGE: 10 YEARS OLD DOB: 08/03/2010

HAIR: BROWN, ELBOW LENGTH BUILD: MED BUILD

CLOTHING DESCRIPTION: PINK/BLUE/YELLOW 1 PIECE SWIMSUIT AND BLUE FLIP FLOP SANDALS

LOCATION OF EVENT: RAYMOND GARY STATE PARK, CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK

DATE OF EVENT: 2021/06/29 TIME OF EVENT: APPROX 2000 HOURS

SUSPECT'S NAME: FIRST: UNK LAST : UNK

DESCRIPTION: OLIVE SKINNED MALE WITH SHORT DREADLOCKS

CLOTHING DESCRIPTION: UNKNOWN CLOTHING

ACCOMPANIED BY: 4 WHITE FEMALES; 3 WITH BRUNETTE HAIR, 1 WITH BLONDE HAIR

VEHICLE INFORMATION: COLOR: UNK YEAR: UNK MAKE: UNK MODEL: UNK

STYLE: 4 DOOR SUV HATCHBACK PLATE STATE: UNK LICENSE PLATE: UNK

OFFICER'S NAME: SA SONNY STEWART

PHONE NUMBER OF AGENCY: 405-879-2550