Annual Soap and Towel Scrimmages

The Antlers Bearcats football teams will host two home scrimmages this year, Tishomingo on Friday, August 17th, and Kingston on Thursday, August 23rd. The Junior Varsity (JV) is scheduled to tart at 6:00 p.m. on both nights with the Varsity squad to follow.

The cost of admission is on of the following items: laundry detergent, body soap or a towel. These items will be used throughout the year by the teams.

During the scrimmages. student body organizations will be passing around donation buckets to help the family of Brandy Bloodworth, an Antlers student. Funds collected will help with any costs related to her extended stay in a medical facility. Brandy's mother is an employee of Antlers Public School and her brother, Matthew, is a former Bearcat team member.

The Bearcat Sport Boosters will also be selling season passes for $50 at the scrimmage. This pass will allow you entrance into all home sporting events, except playoffs.