Antlers Middle School Splits Game with Wilburton

The Antlers Middle School Junior Bearcats and Lady Cats hosted Wilburton on Monday, December 10, and both schools left the gym with two wins on the night.

The 7th grade girls took the floor first and the Lady Cats led this game from the start to finish, picking up a dominating 28-11 win over the Junior Lady Diggers. Kinlyn Hembree scored a game high of 10 pints to once again lead Antlers on offense. Backing up Hembree were Ashlynn Lacey 6, MacKenxie Elliott 5, Payton Wolfe 4, Kailey Moon 2 and Eden Bruesch 1.

Wilburton picked up their first win of the night in the 7th grade boys game with a 44-22 win over the Bearcats. Matthew Brame led Antlers with 12 points with Micah Parkns 3, Alley Broomsfield 3, Luke Tabor 2 and Trenton Ayers 2 rounding out the scoring.

In the 8th grade girls game, the first half was back and forth with Wilburton holding a slight lead at the halfway point. In the third quarter,the Lady Cats went cold from the field as the Lady Diggers grabbed a 23-10 lead as Antlers ended the quarter scoreless. The scoring woes continued in the fourth as Antlers fell by a final score of 26-11. Camern Broomfield scored 6 for the Lady Cats followed by Tylie House 4 and Kenadie Watson 1.

Antlers picked up the win in the last contest of the evening in the 8th grade boys game with a 40-18 win over the Junior Diggers. Dakota Trapp had another impressive outing for Antlers, scoring a game high 20 points. Wilburton had no answer for Trapp as he dominated the Diggers throughout the game. Timmy Paredes added 7, Taylor Greenwood 3, Zander Rhinehart 2, and Sam Brown scored 2.