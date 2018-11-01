Bearcats Fall to Eufaula

It was a tough night to be a Bearcat on October 26 when Antlers traveled to Eufaula to take on the Ironheads for the District 6 Championship. Eufaula had been in Class 3A and was in their first year in Class 2A, so they brought their bigger school skills to play.

Antlers received the opening kick, but was forced to punt, landing the ball on Eufaula's 5. The Bearcat defense kept the Ironheads contained and forced their punt which was knocked back into the endzone. The Bearcat defense earned a safety and led 2-0. But in their next possession, Kaden Speer's pass to Reico Colbert was intercepted and taken to the Eufaula one yardline, allowing the Ironheads their first score. Their kick was good and Eufaula led 2-7, with 5:59 left in the first quarter.

Both teams struggled to move the ball downhill, until finally with less than three minutes to go in the half, the Ironheads ran home. Their kick was no good, giving Eufaula the lead 13-2 at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be a defense game with neither team giving sway. Defenders continued to hold fast until the 2:25 mark in the fourth, when Speer's pass to Kaleb Sheaffer was intercepted and ran back for an Ironhead TD. The extra point kick was blocked and the game ended with Eufaula winning 2-19.

Leading offense: Kaden Speer completed 7 of 14 for 61 yards; Kaleb Sheaffer received 2 for 32 yards, Zion wood received 4 for 25 and rushed for 40; Cason Gee rushed for 33 yards.

Leading defense: Talce Rosenthal had 8 tackles and 2 TFLs; Trent Young had 8 tackles; Isaac Sorrells had 7 tackles; Cason Gee had 6 tackles, 3 TFLs and 2 sacks; Kaleb Sheaffer had 6 tackles and 1 TFL.

Game highlights are on youtube – search for bearcatbuzz. Next up, the Bearcats will host the Valliant Bulldogs Friday, November 2 and battle for district runnerup. Come out at 7:00pm and cheer for this team! GO BEARCATS!