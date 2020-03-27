COVID-19 confirmed in Choctaw County

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

As of this advisory, there are 322 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. New counties with cases include Caddo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Latimer and Pittsburg counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

There was an additional death in Oklahoma, a male in his 70s in Creek County. There are eight total deaths in the state.

Governor Kevin Stitt, Secretary of Science and Innovation Dr. Kayse Shrum, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Jerome Loughridge will hold a press conference later today to discuss the state's new COVID-19 testing supply that arrived Thursday as well as the state's expanding capacity to process thousands of COVID-19 tests per day.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is evaluating the data obtained from the satellite testing sites and will continue to provide updates on the progress of additional sites opening in the coming days.

With the number of cases rising each day, the OSDH urges the public to follow the Governor's "Safer at Home" executive order advising vulnerable populations and those over the age of 65 to stay home until April 16 and for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16. The CDC also recommends the public to stay home, practice social distancing, hand washing, and specifically for those who are sick to isolate for up to 14 days.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.