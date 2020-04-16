COVID-19 confirmed in Pushmataha County

Around 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Antlers Fire/EMS announced on their facebook page that Pushmataha County had its' first confirmed case of COVID-19. The person that tested positive lives on the north end of the county. The Oklahoma State Department of Health website is not reflecting that case as of Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Please continue to use social distancing practices and stay home when possible. Keep washing and sanitizing your hands and refrain from touching your face.

As of Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. there are 2,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Below are the confirmed case count in the surrounding area.

Atoka County has one confirmed case.

Bryan County has five confirmed cases.

Choctaw County has three confirmed cases.

LeFlore County has five confirmed cases.

Latimer County has four confirmed cases

McCurtain County has seven confirmed cases.

Pittsburg County has fifteen confirmed cases.

For more information visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 1-877-215-8336 or 2-1-1.