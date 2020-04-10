COVID-19 Update 4/10/2020

As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 10, 2020, there are still no confirmed cases in Pushmataha County. There are 1,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Below are the confirmed case count in the surrounding area.

Atoka County has one confirmed case.

Bryan County has three confirmed cases.

Choctaw County has two confirmed cases.

LeFlore County has three confirmed cases.

Latimer County has four confirmed cases

McCurtain County also has two confirmed cases.

Pittsburg County has eight confirmed cases.