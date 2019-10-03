Fredrick passes away at 96

Former writer of the popular Moyers-Kosoma News, Margaret Frances Frey "Gretchen" Frederick of Moyers, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Hugo, at the age of 96 years. Gretchen was born on January 1, 1923, in Kansas City, MO., to the late Richard and Clara (Kreidemann) Frey. She attended Jackson County Public Schools graduating in 1940 from Ruhl Hartmann High School, and then attended Kansas City College of Commerce obtaining a Business Certificate. While working in Kansas City, she met and later married Gordon Frederick of Moyers on August 13, 1942. During WWII Gordon served in the Army Air Corps, and Gretchen worked for the Selection Service Board. Later to this union were born a son and two daughters: Gordon Richard, Gretchen Eileen and Marilyn Nadine. Gretchen was a long time faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Antlers. In addition to being a dedicated homemaker, she served as Food Stamp Agent for the County, was employed at the OSU Extension Service as a Food and Nutrition Aide, and later as a 4-H Assistant-Secretary Receptionist. She was responsible for obtaining easements for the Rattan-Moyers Rural Water District, and served as secretary of the Moyers Fire Department for seventeen years. In her spare time she loved working in her garden, reading, writing, and all elements of Extension Homemakers. She particularly enjoyed county fair time. Perhaps she is best remembered for the thoughtful and well written Moyers-Kosoma news columns for The Antlers American. Gretchen was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Marilyn Nadine; husband of 61 years, Gordon Frederick; and her two brothers, Albert (Hap) and Richard Frey. She is survived by her son, Gordon Richard of Moyers; daughter, Gretchen Eileen and husband Wendell of Bedford, TX; grandson, Justin Wade Thomas and wife Lori Beth of Hurst, TX; loving caregiver, Delilah Hobbs, several nieces and nephews and a host of devoted friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Antlers First Methodist Church Memorial Fund or the charity of your choice. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Antlers with the Rev. Tim Trujillo and Mark Gardner officiating. Services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Service in Antlers.