The Glow Run is Back!!!

It has become part of the Deer Festival tradition that the Glow On and Run Family Fun Event takes place the Thursday before the opening day of the festival. Well this year is no different. Despite the date change of the festival (now the last weekend in September - this year the 28th and 29th), the Glow Run will once again take place the Thursday before.

On Thursday, September 27, 2018, the Pushmataha Turning Point Coalition will host the 2018 Glow On and Run Family Fun Event at the Wildlife Heritage Center Museum in Antlers. This year they are spotlighting Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Registration is free and starts at 6:30 p.m. The race will kick off at 7:30 p.m. (at dark).

This is not a timed event! Run, walk, crawl, skip through the course that goes down and back and earn a t-shirt! This event is FREE so feel free to come out in costume or team up and GLOW together! Bring your own flashlight!

Come join us in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle with the Choctaw Nation Behavioral Health Program while raising awareness for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month!

T-shirts will be available to the first 300 participants who complete the run/walk activity! Free snacks provided by the Pushmataha County Youth Services.