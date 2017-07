AHS Boys Golf Team finished 1st on March 28 at the Valliant HS Tournament held at Idabel Country Club.

Team members from Lt-rt Jake Nabors, Chandler Beck, Cason Akard, Tre Taylor, Conner Copeland, Tucker Parrington, Tracer Clark, Taylor Cushman and Kaleb Standridge.

Also Tre Taylor was 1st Individual Medalist!

2nd Conner Copeland

3rd Jake Nabors

5th Cason Akard

Their next tour is at Atoka April 4.