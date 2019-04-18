GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT RENEWS EXECUTIVE ORDERS

OKC— Governor Kevin Stitt issued Executive Order 2019-07, which details Executive Orders from previous administrations that he is renewing. The following Executive Orders shall remain in full force and effect:



1. The following Executive Orders issued by the Honorable David Walters:



1994-16 Designating the Secretary of the Environment to be responsible to disburse certain funds for the state



2. The following Executive Orders issued by the Honorable Frank Keating:



1993-20 Establishing the Developmental Disabilities Council (as amended on September 5, 2002)

1996-07 Designating Office of Juvenile Affairs as the agency responsible for state juvenile justice plans

3. The following Executive Orders issued by the Honorable Brad Henry:



2003-22 Requiring certification and submission of payrolls for payment

2004-01 Clarifying powers for Secretary of Environment

2004-10 Creating the Governor's Interagency Council on Homelessness



4. The following Executive Orders issued by the Honorable Mary Fallin:



2011-39 Ordering the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to oversee and manage the Oklahoma Information Fusion Center

2013-37 Directing the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to work collaboratively with tribal sovereigns on child welfare issues

2013-43 Prohibiting the use of electronic cigarette or vaping devices on all properties owned, leased, or contracted for use by the State of Oklahoma, except for the use of such devices by residents of Veterans Affairs Residential Facilities while on facility grounds

2015-09 Establishing a new and streamlined Oklahoma AMBER Alert Committee

2015-10 Amending the Oklahoma Community Service Commission

2015-11 Establishing the Governor’s Oklahoma United We Ride Council

2015-21 Signing Statement regarding Senate Bill 499

2015-35 Authorizing the State Adjutant General to arm certain full-time military personnel on military installations throughout Oklahoma

2016-01 Directing every State Agency website to include the name, telephone number, and email address of each individual currently serving on the governing body

2016-03 Directing all state agencies to remove from job applications questions regarding convictions and criminal history, unless a felony conviction would automatically render an applicant not qualified

2016-13 Signing Statement regarding Senate Bill 687

2016-15 Signing Statement regarding House Bill 2599

2017-12 Signing Statement regarding House Bill 1693

2017-16 Signing Statement regarding House Bill 2324

2017-18 Signing Statement regarding House Bill 2386

2017-19 Signing Statement regarding Senate Bill 643

2017-33 Approving the State Mitigation Trust created, among other States, for the benefit of the State of Oklahoma in the lawsuit entitled, In Re Volkswagen "Clean Diesel" Marketing, Sales Practices and Products Liability Litigation

2017-34 Establishing the Work-Based Program "Earn and Learn"

2017-38 Administrative consolidation of universities, colleges, centers and branch campuses by December 2019

2017-41 Directing all state officials and state agencies to clearly notify employees of agency policy regarding sexual harassment and build an environment free of such

2018-05 Directing the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to file all federal waivers and state plan amendments necessary to incorporate a work requirement in the Medicaid program.

2018-15 Directing the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to publish a list of Oklahoma licensed adoption agencies on its website

2018-18 State Holidays 2019



According to Title 75 O.S., Section 256, Executive Orders of previous gubernatorial administrations will terminate 90 calendar days following the inauguration of the next governor unless otherwise terminated or continued during that time by Executive Order.