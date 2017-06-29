Indian Territory Constables and Renegades in Clayton

On Saturday, July 1 Clayton will have some special guests at the Clayton Homecoming. The Indian Territory Constables and Renegades will be putting on two gunfights, the first at 10:15 am on main street and then at 12:45 pm between the Police Department and the 1st Baptist Church. These gents come from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas. They travel around performing at different events all over the states. We got lucky when they said they would be available to come to Clayton. We appreciate them stopping.