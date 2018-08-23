Inmate captured

The search has came to an end after an inmate that escaped from the Pushmataha County Jail earlier this week. White is back in custody after being apprehended in Antlers.

According to authorities, Ricky White escaped from custody and stole a county vehicle. White later wrecked said vehicle and then stole a red 2001 Dodge pickup with a white camper and white stock trailer. The Dodge was recovered.

White had been mistakenly pulled to be part of a county work crew, but he hadn't been approved for the work detail.

"This matter will be handled to insure that this doesn't happen again," stated Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock. "To the point that I will likely do away with district county work crews. I apologize for the inconvenience this incident has caused the public. I have requested that the US Marshall's Fugitive Task Force assist in the capture of this inmate."