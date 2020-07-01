Labor Day Festival cancelled

Out of an abundance of caution and in awareness of public health, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Labor Day Festival due to the ongoing pandemic.



“Previously, there were plans to hold a scaled-back version of the Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival on Sept. 4-6,” said Chief Batton. “However, out of an abundance of caution during the ongoing global pandemic, we are saddened to announce the cancellation of this important cultural event.”



Chief Batton’s annual State of the Nation address will be delivered virtually this year and will be available across CNO digital channels including, Facebook, YouTube and choctawnation.com on Monday, Sept. 7.



CNO Global Pandemic notice:

Due to the Emergency Declarations of Chief Batton, the President of the United States, and health authorities in response to the global pandemic, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) has enacted several measures. CNO has canceled or postponed large public gatherings and modified operations at other businesses and health services. The Choctaw Nation continues to monitor the latest information from health authorities and experts. CNO remains in communication with state health officials to ensure that appropriate steps are taken for the safety and wellbeing of our tribal members, associates, vendors, guests, and our communities.



About The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with nearly 200,000 tribal members and more than 10,000 employees. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, the historic boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com