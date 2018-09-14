OkieWild TV to be at Deer Festival

The Deer Capital Tourism Association is pleased to announce that OkieWild will be at the 2018 Deer Festival and Outdoor Show, Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th!

OkieWild tells the story behind real Oklahomans and their experiences in God's Great Outdoors. OkieWild TV is mostly filmed in the great state of Oklahoma, with some dream adventures filmed all over the world. One thing is certain, each episode focuses on real Oklahoma, its vast natural resources and the people we call Okies!

OkieWild is hosted by award winning outdoor TV producer and long time Oklahoma native Bo Newsom. Follow along as he and his wife Twolla take you on trips with true Oklahoma guest sportsmen to their homes, offices and favorite Outdoor Destinations. They share with us tips and experiences that made them better Outdoors-men and women, they tell us why they enjoy it, and how they were introduced into Oklahoma's Great Outdoors.

OkieWild Television debuted in August of 2011 and is sponsored by and proud to partner with Rocky Ridge and NWTF Oklahoma!