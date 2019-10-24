ONE IN CUSTODY IN CONNECTION WITH THE APRIL DEATH OF ATOKA MAN

ATOKA, Okla. – The wife of an Atoka man who was shot to death in April 2019 is in custody after an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) investigation.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI investigative assistance on April 14, 2019 after responding to a 9-1-1 call at the 21000 block of East Highway 3 in Atoka. When responders arrived at the residence, they found 30-year-old Nick Calhoun dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, agents interviewed Calhoun’s wife Heather. She told agents that after arguing with her husband that evening, she grabbed a gun from her nightstand and pointed it at Nick. While pointing the firearm at her husband, Heather shot him, which caused his death.

An arrest warrant was issued for Heather Calhoun (30). She turned herself in to authorities on October 23, 2019 and is facing one charge of Murder in the Second Degree, which is a felony. She is currently in the Atoka County Jail on a $2 million bond.