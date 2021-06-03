OSBI identifies suspect in Pushmataha County Officer-Involved-Shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released the name of the suspect involved in an officer-involved-shooting that occurred in Pushmataha County at 2:45 a.m. on May 30, 2021.

The suspect is identified as 48-year-old Hank Miller of Antlers. Miller was shot by a Pushmataha County deputy after another deputy was hit by the vehicle Miller was driving. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The deputy that was injured was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At approximately 2:44 a.m., Pushmataha County Deputies initiated a traffic stop west of Antlers. Deputies then made contact with the male driver and female passenger. Miller then drove away from the traffic stop and deputies pursued for several miles on rural county roads. Miller stopped the vehicle and deputies approached. As the passenger was being removed from the vehicle, Miller attempted to gain drive away, striking a deputy with the vehicle. One deputy then discharged his firearm, which resulted in the Miller's death.

The name of the deputies involved will not be released by the OSBI unless the District Attorney determines that charges should be filed.

The investigation is open and ongoing. There is no additional information to release at this time.