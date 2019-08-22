Pam Grammer Named County Health Department Employee of the Year by Oklahoma State Department of Health

In a recent ceremony, Pushmataha County Health Department employee Pam Grammer was presented an award for being Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) County Health Department Employee of the Year for 2018. Grammer accepted the award from OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates and State Board of Health President Tim Starkey.

Grammer was recognized for her work as an administrative assistant. She is credited with streamlining the purchasing process in her department and for providing excellent customer service.

“Because of her, Bryan and Pushmataha County Health Departments were able to collectively provide 12,774 services in 2018,” said Regional Director Juli Montgomery. “She just enjoys her work and that is contagious. Pam always conducts business with a smile and kindness.”

Pam has been an employee with the department for 18 years

Pictured are (left to right): OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates ,OSDH Employee of the Year- Pam Grammer, State Board of Health President Tim Starkey.