Positive Identification Made on Cloudy Victim, Two Arrested

On January 21, 2019, Pushmataha County Sheriff BJ Hedgecock requested OSBI investigative assistance with human remains of a male victim, located near Cloudy. The body was found by a local hunter and had been burned. OSBI requested the public's assistance in helping to identify the victim with the help of a sketch of a tattoo the victim had on his forearm.

On January 23, 2019, the Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner made positive identification of the victim. The victim was identified as Davey Jo Moore, 57.

OSBI and the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter and identified Brian James Dunlap, 26, as the person responsible for Moore’s death. Dunlap was arrested for Murder in the First Degree. Dunlap’s mother, Misty Lea Mack, 45, was also arrested for Accessory After the Fact (Murder-Second Degree).

OSBI continues to investigate the matter. Attached are a photograph of Moore, Dunlap and Mack.