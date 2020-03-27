Pushmataha County Courthouse CLOSED to the public

During Monday’s County Commissioner meeting, the County Commissioners made the decision to close the Pushmataha County Courthouse, and other government buildings to the public in hopes to doing their part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, there will be staff at each office if you need assistance via telephone. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the appropriate department.

The Sheriff’s office will still be answering calls and the Sheriff’s office will remain open to the public at this time, however there will be no inmate visitation allowed until further notice.

“As soon as it drys up, the Commissioners will be conducting business as normal as possible,” stated Michael Brittingham, County Commissioner of District 1. “ We will resume grading roads and so forth, however our county barns will also be closed to the public. We will continue working and taking calls!”

Contact phone numbers for Pushmataha County offices are: County clerk 580-298-3626, Assessor 580-298-3504, Court Clerk 580-298-2274, Treasurer. 580-298-2580, Judges Office 580-298-2553, District Attorney 580-298 2365, County election board 580-298-3292, District 1 barn 580-298-3113, District 2 barn 580-587-2547, District 3 barn 918-569-4319, and Sheriff's office 580-298- 2475.

On Tuesday morning, Gov. Stitt announced new social distance measures that are being implemented in the State of Oklahoma.

“We need all Oklahomans to take this really, really seriously,” Stitt said.

All non-essential businesses, located in counties affected by COVID-19, were ordered to closed that night and will not be allowed to reopen until at least April 14.

Non-essential businesses are considered places with a ‘social gathering’ aspect, like bars, gyms, and massage parlors.

The current counties affected by the regulations are:

Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Logan, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Ponotoc, Tulsa, Wagner, and Washington.

Restaurants are being asked to remain open by offering takeout and delivery options, but not dine-in areas.

Stitt says as COVID-19 spreads to other counties around the state, those counties will be included in the order.

Also, gatherings of 10 people or more will be restricted across the state.

At the same time, Stitt issued a 'safer-at-home' order, asking all vulnerable populations across the state to stay at home and only go out into public for the essentials until April 30th.

There has also been a 14-day suspension of all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures, and non-emergency dental procedures in order to protect the state's supply of personal protective equipment for medical workers. Visitation is also being suspended for all long-term care facilities until further notice.

"We are going to get through this. We've been in tough times before and together we are going to come out of this stronger," Stitt said.

At this time, no cases in Pushmataha County have been reported.