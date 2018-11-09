Red Wave Hits Oklahoma

Pushmataha County registered votes turned out in large numbers for this midterm election. A lot of straight party voting took place and a wave of red washed over the county. In all but one race, voters of Pushmataha County voiced their preference for Republican candidates over Democrats.

However, in the race for Pushmataha County Treasurer, Teresa Bruce (D) received 56.75% of the votes, 1,878 ballots cast in her name. Michael Riser, the Republican candidate, wasn't far behind her though receiving 1,431 total votes (43.25%).

"I am truly humbled and honored that the people of Pushmataha County have instilled their trust in me," state Bruce after learning she had won the position. "I deeply appreciate everyone's votes and look forward to working for our county. God bless you all!"

Another item on the ballot that was unique to Pushmataha County, or more specifically Antlers, was the Proposition put on the ballot by the City of Antlers asking residents if they wished to allow PSO to continue their franchise within the City Limits. This proposition passed with 84% of the votes for it.

The State of Oklahoma proved to be on the same page as Pushmataha County's voters, with most races being won by the Republican candidates.

How Oklahoma voted:

Governor: Stitt (R) received 54%, Edmondson (D) 42%, Poweel (L) 3%

Lieutenant Governor: Pinnell (R) 61%, Pittman (D) 34%, Holmes (I) 3%

State Auditor and Inspector: Byrd (R) 75%, Yeutter (L) 25%

Attorney General: Hunter (R) 64%, Myles (D) 36%

State Treasurer: McDaniel (R) 71%, Coune (I) 29%

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Hofmeister (R) 58%, Cox (D) 34%, Huff (I) 7%

Commissioner of Labor Osborn (R) 61%, Dorrell (D) 33%, Dismukes (I) 5%

Insurance Commissioner: Mulready (R) 62%, Fobbs (D) 38%

Corporation Commissioner: Anthony (R) 60%, McCray (D) 34%, Short (I) 6%

United States Representative District 2: Markwayne Mullin (R) 65%, Jason Nichols (D) 30%, Richard Castaldo (L) 2%, John Foreman (I) 3%

State Representative District 19: Justin Humphrey (R) 68%, Collins (D) 32%

SQ 793: 50.24% no, 49.76% yes

SQ 794: 78% yes, 22% no

SQ 798: 54% no, 46% yes

SQ 800: 57% no, 43% yes

SQ 801: 50.42% yes, 49.58% no

How Pushmataha County voted on federal and state position and questions:

Governor: Stitt (R) received 63%, Edmondson (D) 33%, Poweel (L) 4%

Lieutenant Governor: Pinnell (R) 70%, Pittman (D) 26%, Holmes (I) 4%

State Auditor and Inspector: Byrd (R) 84%, Yeutter (L) 16%

Attorney General: Hunter (R) 72%, Myles (D) 28%

State Treasurer: McDaniel (R) 83%, Coune (I) 17%

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Hofmeister (R) 62%, Cox (D) 30%, Huff (I) 8%

Commissioner of Labor Osborn (R) 69%, Dorrell (D) 27%, Dismukes (I) 4%

Insurance Commissioner: Mulready (R) 70%, Fobbs (D) 30%

Corporation Commissioner: Anthony (R) 67%, McCray (D) 27%, Short (I) 6%

United States Representative District 2: Markwayne Mullin (R) 71%, Jason Nichols (D) 24%, Richard Castaldo (L) 2%, John Foreman (I) 3%

State Representative District 19: Justin Humphrey (R) 70%, Collins (D) 30%

SQ 793: 50% yes, 50% no

SQ 794: 76% yes, 24% no

SQ 798: 57% no, 43% yes

SQ 800: 66% no, 34% yes

SQ 801: 58% no, 42% yes