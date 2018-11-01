Riser still in the running

The much anticipated midterm election is less than a week away and you can see things heating up throughout the country. Candidates have amped up their campaigning; television, radio and newspaper ads are plastered everywhere and social media has been flooded with political agendas, rants and candidate bashing.

However, the controversy doesn't end at the national and state levels. Confusion has been widespread in Pushmataha County regarding the local race for Pushmataha County Treasurer after Republican Candidate, Michael Riser, turned in a letter of resignation to the Pushmataha County Commissioner's Office last week.

The letter reads as follows: To: The Board of County Commissioners: I hereby resign my position of Third Deputy County Treasurer effective immediately, and have terminated my campaign for the office of County Treasurer. Signed: Michael Riser."

Riser's letter of resignation was accepted by Rhonda Self, who was appointed by the Commissioners to finish out Jenny Beth Caraway's term after her retirement. No action was required by the Commissioners.

After speaking to Riser, he is still running as the republican candidate for County Treasurer, but had decided to halt all campaigning for the position following his resignation from the Third Deputy spot.

"I'll just put it this way," stated Riser, "I haven't taken down any of my signs and I am still the republican candidate for that position."

The only way to guarantee the candidate that you support wins this election is to make sure you get to your polling location and VOTE for them.

Early voting takes place at your local Election Board location, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 1st and Friday, November 2nd; and on Saturday, November 3rd between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Regular voting takes place between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at your normal polling location.

Regardless of when or where you plan on voting, make sure you have your identification (ID) on you or you will not be given a ballot.