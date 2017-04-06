Scurry for Supplies Glow Run This Weekend!

Ambra Mack, a substitute teacher at Antlers Public School, noticed students and classrooms needed school supplies. Seeing that need, Jennifer Jacks, Trina Low, JoAnn Battles and Ambra started ‘Love Out Loud’, a school supply drive that's goal is to help students who are unable to afford supplies.

Local churches and businesses came together and donated school supplies. The first year of the event they were able to supply students with their entire school supply list.

In 2014, it was decided to do a 5K for school supplies and call it Scurry for Supplies. All of the proceeds from the run go to purchase school supplies.

This year will be the 4th Scurry for Supplies event.

This year’s run will be held at the Antlers Wildlife Heritage Center Museum in Antlers on April 8, 2017. The run will kick off at 8 p.m. It is an 80's Glow Run, complete with a costume contest and traveling trophies for the grade with the most participation and business/team/organization with the most participation. Runners are encouraged to wear bright colors and dress up.

They want this to be an event that promotes healthy living and family fun while raising money for a good cause. Registration forms are available on Facebook at Scurry for Supplies and at AmeriState Bank, Antlers Public School, First Bank, Miller’s Office Equipment and The Wildlife Heritage Center Museum.