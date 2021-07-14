UCO honors local student as Class Marshal for 2021

The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) honors local student Madelynn Dancer as Class Marshal for the 2021 College of Business spring graduating class. Students earn the title of Class Marshal for achieving the highest academic records within their colleges during their time at Central. Madelynn Dancer is a Business Administration - Legal Studies Major with a 4.0 GPA in the College of Business. A Soper, Oklahoma, native, Dancer is a member of the President’s Leadership Council, College of Business 2B Leaders, Student Alumni Association, president of the UCO Pre-Law Society, and served as a University Suites resident assistant on campus for 3 consecutive years. In addition to receiving several scholarships from the UCO Foundation, she was awarded the Outstanding Freshman, Outstanding Junior, and Outstanding Senior Student Leader Awards, as well as the 2019 Resident Assistant Rookie of the Year and 2020 Resident Assistant of the Year. Dancer says, “I was nervous coming from a small town to a bigger university, but UCO quickly became my home! I am thankful for the fantastic education I received here and the opportunities I experienced to grow as a leader.” Dancer is pursuing a legal degree with an emphasis on American Indian law at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. She plans to practice Native American law, to serve her tribe, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, as well as corporate law. First presented in 1994, the Class Marshal title has become a proud Central tradition. The honorees wear a bronze graduation gown and a special stole during the spring commencement ceremonies, signifying the highest degree of academic excellence. Madelynn Dancer is the daughter of Angela & Eddie Dancer of Soper, OK and Granddaughter of David & Jonell Smith of Soper, OK and James & Dian Dancer of Boswell, OK.